The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $200.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.77.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.