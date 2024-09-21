The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) to Strong-Buy

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MKGAF opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $200.56.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 12.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

