Timken (NYSE:TKR) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Timken by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

