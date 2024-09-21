Traders Buy High Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 123,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 81,828 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

