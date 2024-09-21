Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tyra Biosciences traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 30912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,385,481.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,232,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

