Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $2,880,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

