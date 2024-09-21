UBS Group Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $23.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 555,445 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

