United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $52.18 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

