United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS.

Shares of X stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.57 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.76.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

