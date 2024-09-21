Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 1,330,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 431,752 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $30.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

