Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UTZ stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

