Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $91.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Macquarie from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

