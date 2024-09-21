Wells Fargo & Company Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $75.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in US Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $108,316,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in US Foods by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

