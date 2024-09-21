Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Equal Weight

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.75. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $806.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at $177,133,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 610,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

