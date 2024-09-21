West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.
WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.16.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.69%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
