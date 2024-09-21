Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WDI opened at $15.67 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

