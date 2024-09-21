Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

