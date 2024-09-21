Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Western Copper & Gold to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE WRN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

