Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.90.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
