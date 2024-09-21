Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 116,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.