Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.