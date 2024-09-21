William Blair Comments on SEI Investments’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $68.10 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

