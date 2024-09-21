Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.