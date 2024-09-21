Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Xometry has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $78,018. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.