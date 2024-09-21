XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.18.

NYSE:XPO opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in XPO by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $79,592,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

