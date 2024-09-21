Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 27th

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

CHPS opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

