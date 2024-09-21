Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.49 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 64,678 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,229,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,407,000 after buying an additional 92,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

