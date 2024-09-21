Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $315.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,780,724 shares of company stock worth $5,342,589,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

