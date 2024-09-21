Zacks Research Weighs in on HEICO Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

Shares of HEI opened at $265.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average is $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $265.98.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,409.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

