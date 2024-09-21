Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Up 4.1 %

ZIN opened at GBX 64 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -721.11 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.39. Zinc Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93.

Insider Activity at Zinc Media Group

In other news, insider Mark Browning bought 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,994 ($19,807.13). Insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

