Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells $488,490.56 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZS opened at $172.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

