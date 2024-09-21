Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $824,370.64 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $172.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 137.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

