Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after buying an additional 604,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after buying an additional 1,650,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

