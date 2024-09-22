ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins Sells 7,800 Shares

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $302,328.00.

Daniel Brian Figgins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of ADENTRA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $42,965.12.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

ADEN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. ADENTRA Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Featured Stories

