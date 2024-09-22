AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $210.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.66.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
See Also
