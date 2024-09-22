Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.