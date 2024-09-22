Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $273.88 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $287.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

