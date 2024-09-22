AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells $25,787.43 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $25,787.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,096.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlTi Global alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,612 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $22,672.48.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $24,518.25.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $23,306.76.

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.