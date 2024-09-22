American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Raised to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.29.

AWK stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

