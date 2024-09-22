Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,787,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 224,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

