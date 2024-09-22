Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

AMKR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,224,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

