Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2029 Earnings (TSE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCT stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.65.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

