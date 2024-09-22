Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price at C$69.29

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$54.84 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$48.67 and a one year high of C$64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.80. The company has a market cap of C$23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.