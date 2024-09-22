Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

AIT opened at $218.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $224.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

