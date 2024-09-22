Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.