Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
