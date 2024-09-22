ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $133.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.18.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

