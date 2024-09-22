Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Insider Sells $13,686,300.00 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $13,686,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ACNT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter.
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
