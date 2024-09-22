Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Insider Sells $13,686,300.00 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $13,686,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACNT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

