Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATHA. Rodman & Renshaw downgraded Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research cut Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Athira Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.90.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,829 shares of company stock worth $5,033. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Stories

