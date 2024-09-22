Azbil Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th (OTCMKTS:YMATF)

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.
Azbil Price Performance
Shares of YMATF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.
About Azbil
