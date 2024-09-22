Barclays Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $84.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.15.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. NIKE has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

