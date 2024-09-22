BMO Capital Markets Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.28.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $170.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

